233,890 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 233,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,097,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

