21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.25. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

