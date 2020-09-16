1,654,653 Shares in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,654,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,161,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.20% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 318,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 108,712 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $356,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTRPA opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 20.93%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

