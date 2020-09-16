1,073 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $238.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

