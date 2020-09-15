Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 380.14.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

