Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zumiez by 208.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,685 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

