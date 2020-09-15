ZTE CORP/ADR to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.
ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.
