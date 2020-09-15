ZTE CORP/ADR to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

