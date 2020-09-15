Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 865.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

