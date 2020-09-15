Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.38. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

NYSE TSN opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.