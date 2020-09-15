Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $547.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.09 million and the lowest is $543.95 million. Primerica reported sales of $519.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $122.00 on Friday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

