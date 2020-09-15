Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMST shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,393.00. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

