Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $901.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

