Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.99. Yunji shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 8,012 shares trading hands.

YJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Yunji has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $431.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Yunji by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunji by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 88,911 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yunji by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 359,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

