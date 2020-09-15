Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Down to $7.80

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.40. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.55.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

