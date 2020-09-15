Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 58.9% in August

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of YARIY opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $22.47.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
