Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the August 15th total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of YFGSF opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

