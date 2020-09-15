Xylem’s (XYL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

XYL stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 489,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,888,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

