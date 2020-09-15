Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Xero stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Xero has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

