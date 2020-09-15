WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. WYNN MACAU LTD/S has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $26.68.
About WYNN MACAU LTD/S
Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for WYNN MACAU LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WYNN MACAU LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.