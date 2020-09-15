WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. WYNN MACAU LTD/S has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

About WYNN MACAU LTD/S

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

