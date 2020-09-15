World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.07.

WWE stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 81.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 94,301 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

