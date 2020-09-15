Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Nice (NYSE:NICE) Financial Contrast

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Workiva and Nice, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 1 1 3 0 2.40 Nice 1 3 5 0 2.44

Workiva presently has a consensus target price of $58.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Nice has a consensus target price of $209.11, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Nice.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Nice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56% Nice 12.21% 12.82% 8.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workiva and Nice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $297.89 million 8.61 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -55.40 Nice $1.57 billion 8.41 $185.90 million $4.35 48.79

Nice has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nice, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Nice shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nice shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nice has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nice beats Workiva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance. Its solutions are delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise. This segment serves contact centers, back office operations, and retail branches in various industries. The Financial Crime and Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions, regulatory authorities, and fintech companies. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, BT, ConvergeOne, Dimension Data, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, IPC, Motorola, PWC, RingCentral, Salesforce, Servion, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

