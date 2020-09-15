WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

