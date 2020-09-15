William Blair Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $31.08 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

