Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ WSTL opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.05.
About Westell Technologies
Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).
