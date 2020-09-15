Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ WSTL opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

