WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 63.2% in August

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20.
WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.