WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 63.2% in August

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Get WESFARMERS LTD/ADR alerts:

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.