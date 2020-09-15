Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 472,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 333,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 327,110 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,189,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,944,000 after purchasing an additional 668,445 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

