Wedbush Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $110.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $49,798,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 160.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 475,416 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after buying an additional 359,240 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $21,384,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,201,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

