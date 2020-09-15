WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 776.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 155,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 12,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

WEC stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

