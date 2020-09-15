Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ADT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ADT by 37.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

ADT stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

