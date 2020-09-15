Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Trinity Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Trinity Biotech Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

