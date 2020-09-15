Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $340,000 Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after acquiring an additional 344,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 131.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,286. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

