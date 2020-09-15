Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

