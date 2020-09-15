Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,855 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

NYSE LH opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

