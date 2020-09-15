Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $16,585,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 49.6% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 258,971 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

