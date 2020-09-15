WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0389 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $51.85 million and $681,067.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C2CX, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00266416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00109871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.01529571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000272 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00197795 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,702,262,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,333,500,920 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Tidex, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

