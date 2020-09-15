Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Receives $33.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $279,027,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion and a PE ratio of -46.48.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.94 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Warner Music Group

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

