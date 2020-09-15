Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $118.93 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004516 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $34.31 million and approximately $118.93 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC, Allbit, Binance, Cobinhood, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

