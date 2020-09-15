WABnetwork Price Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, IDAX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $99,781.85 and approximately $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,994,541,755 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

