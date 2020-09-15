Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 534,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
OTCMKTS:VPTOF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Vtech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.06.
About Vtech
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Vtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.