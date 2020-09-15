Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Up 119.6% in August

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 304,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 223,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IID opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

