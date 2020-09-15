Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,229.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,597.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

