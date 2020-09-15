Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $243.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.34.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.98 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

