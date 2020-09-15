Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $243.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.34.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.98 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.