Visa Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.34.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

