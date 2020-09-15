Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Issues Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%.
VIRC stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.