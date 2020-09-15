Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.53.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $310,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 83,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.