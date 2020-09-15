Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $264.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

