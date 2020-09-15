Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $899.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jim Recer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

