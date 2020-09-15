Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.38. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 19,948 shares trading hands.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The stock has a market cap of $849.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $77,804,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

