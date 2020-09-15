Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vasta Platform in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VITL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

VITL stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05).

In other Vasta Platform news, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

