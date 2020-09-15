Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.26. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

